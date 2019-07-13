Thai farmers race their buffaloes in show of gratitude

A Thai farmer controlling a pair of buffaloes competes in the flooded field during the annual Wooden Plow Buffalo Race in Chonburi Province, southeast of Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, July 13, 2019. The farmers are celebrating the start of the sowing season by racing the buffaloes whose usual duty is to plow field. AP Photo

Farmers in eastern Thailand have celebrated the start of the sowing season by racing their buffaloes, whose usual duty is to plow the fields.

Farmers on Saturday coaxed and goaded the animals to make them run to the finish line in an annual event known as the Wooden Plow Buffalo Race.

The race in Chonburi, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) southeast of Bangkok, is held to express gratitude to the buffaloes for working for the farmers all year long.

Around 60 buffaloes were registered for the race.