Quake shakes Bali in Indonesia, reports of minor damage

Indonesian authorities say a subsea earthquake shook Bali, Lombok and East Java on Tuesday, causing damage to homes and temples.

The geophysics agency said the quake didn't have the potential to cause a tsunami.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.7 quake was centered 82 kilometers (51 miles) to the southwest of Denpasar on Bali at a depth of 91 kilometers (57 miles).

The national disaster agency posted photos on its Twitter account showing a damaged Hindu temple in Bali and a damaged house in Banyuwangi in East Java.

Indonesia, home to more than 260 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire." A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed a total of 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.