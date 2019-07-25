Spain acting PM faces uncertain 2nd vote to form government

Spain's caretaker prime minister has a second chance to win the endorsement of Parliament and form a government.

Pedro Sánchez needs more "Yes" than "No" votes on Thursday from the 350-member lower house. On Tuesday, he failed to reach the more difficult threshold of a majority of all lawmakers.

His Socialists have 123 lawmakers and are struggling to strike a last-minute deal with the far-left United We Can party to forge a coalition government.

Acting vice president Carmen Calvo told Cadena SER radio just hours before the vote expected that "it has not been possible" for her Socialists to reach an agreement United We Can.