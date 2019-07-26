At least 4 dead as quakes shake northern Philippine isles

Two strong earthquakes hours apart measuring 5.4 and 5.9 struck a group of sparsely populated islands in the Luzon Strait in the northern Philippines early Saturday, killing at least four people and injuring several others.

An initial police report from the Batanes Islands said that four died and nine were injured. Itbayat town Mayor Raul de Sagon was quoted by the state-run Philippine Information Agency as saying five people died.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quakes measured 5.4 and 5.9. The Philippine seismology agency said the second quake measured 6.4.

Photos posted on Philippine media showed damaged houses and the 19th-century Santa Maria de Mayan Church in Itbayan. Residents are seen clearing debris and looking for anyone who might still be trapped.

Itbayat has a population of about 2,800 people and lies in the Luzon Strait that separates the Philippines and Taiwan.