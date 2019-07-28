Canada police expand hunt for teens sought in 3 killings

Security camera images of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are displayed during a news conference in Surrey, British Columbia, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. The two young men, thought to be missing, are now suspects in the murders of an American woman and her Australian boyfriend as well as the death of another man in northern British Columbia, Canadian police said Tuesday. Darryl Dyck

Canadian police are checking on a possible sighting of two teenagers being sought in the killings of three people in northern British Columbia.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police reported Sunday that officers are investigating a tip that the suspects may be in or near York Landing, Manitoba. It is about 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Gillam, another town in Manitoba near where a vehicle that had been used by the suspects was found burned last week.

Nineteen-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck, whose body was found last week in British Columbia. They are also suspects in the fatal shootings of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese about 500 kilometers (300 miles) from Dyck's killing.