Puerto Rico governor chooses possible successor

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2015 file photo, Resident Commissioner Pedro Pierluisi, D-P.R., testifies before the Senate Finance Committee hearing on Puerto Rico's current economic conditions and long-term fiscal health, in Washington. A Puerto Rico legislator said Tuesday, July 30, 2019, that the U.S. territory’s embattled governor plans to nominate Pierluisi as secretary of state. AP Photo

Puerto Rico's governor says he's chosen former Congress representative Pedro Pierluisi as the U.S. territory's secretary of state. That post would put Pierluisi in line to be governor when Rosselló steps down this week — but he's unlikely to be approved by legislators.

Ricardo Rosselló made the announcement Wednesday via Twitter and said he would hold a special session on Thursday so legislators can vote on his nomination.

Rosselló has said he'll resign on Friday following massive protests in which Puerto Ricans demanded he step down.

Top legislators have already said they will reject Pierluisi's nomination because he works for a law firm that represents the federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico's finances and say that's a conflict of interest.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Pierluisi represented Puerto Rico in Congress from 2009-2017.