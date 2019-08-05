Turkish, US officials meet for talks on Syria safe zone

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party members, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 26, 2019. Erdogan says Turkey is determined to destroy what he called a "terror corridor" in northern Syrian regardless of whether or not Turkey and the United States agree on the establishment of a safe zone. Turkish and U.S. officials have been holding talks for a safe zone east of the river Euphrates to address Turkey's security concerns.(Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)

Turkish and American military officials have met for negotiations about establishing a safe zone in northeastern Syria to address Ankara's concerns about U.S-allied Syrian Kurdish forces in that region.

The Turkish defense ministry tweeted on Monday that the meetings were taking place in Ankara.

Turkey wants to control — in coordination with the U.S. — a 19-25 mile-deep zone within Syria, east of the Euphrates River, and wants no Syrian Kurdish forces there. Turkey sees the Syrian Kurdish fighters as terrorists aligned with a Kurdish insurgency within Turkey.

American troops are stationed in northeastern Syria, along with the Kurdish forces, and have fought the Islamic State group together.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Turkish-U.S. negotiations on the safe zone have stalled and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday renewed threats for a new military operation.