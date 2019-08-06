Fire in residential building kills 6 in Indian capital

Indians look at a residential building which caught fire in the early hours of the day in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. A fire official says that the blaze has killed six people and injured another 10. AP Photo

A fire in a four-story residential building in the Indian capital early Tuesday killed six people and injured another 10.

The fire service control room said eight fire engines took nearly two hours to extinguish the blaze that started around 2 a.m. in the Zakir Nagar area.

The fire also burned seven cars and more than a dozen motorbikes parked on the ground floor of the building.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents. In February, 17 people were killed by a fire in a six-story hotel in New Delhi that started in an unauthorized rooftop kitchen.