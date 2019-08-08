No phone calls, no groceries: Kashmir on edge under lockdown

In this Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 photo, a deserted street is seen through a barbwire set up as blockade during curfew in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Authorities in Hindu-majority India clamped a complete shutdown on Kashmir as they scrapped the Muslim-majority state's special status, including exclusive hereditary rights and a separate constitution, and divided it into two territories. AP Photo

The lives of millions in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have been upended since New Delhi imposed an unprecedented security lockdown and a near-total communications blackout in the divided Himalayan region.

It follows a decision by India to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and downgrade the country's only Muslim-majority region from statehood to a territory.

Tens of thousands of government forces in riot gear now patrol the deserted streets lined with shuttered shops. Steel barricades and razor wire cut off neighborhoods. An eerie silence is broken by an occasional security vehicle whizzing past or the cawing of crows.

With landline, cellphones and internet down, Kashmiris can't call one another or outside the region, relying only on limited cable TV and local radio reports for news.