Fire breaks out in New Delhi hospital; no casualties

Authorities evacuated patients and visitors after a fire broke out Saturday in a major government-run hospital in the Indian capital.

New Delhi fire official Vipin Kental said smoke enveloped two floors of the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences building, but there were no reports of any casualties.

It took firefighters about three hours to bring the blaze under control, with 34 fire engines used in the operation, fire officials said.

Kental said the cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The New Delhi Television news channel said the fire occurred in a block of the hospital where there were no patients, with rooms there allocated to doctors and research laboratories. Patients in adjacent blocks were evacuated because of smoke in the area.

Thousands of people visit the sprawling hospital complex every day for treatment.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents. In February, 17 people were killed by a fire in a six-story hotel in New Delhi that started in an unauthorized rooftop kitchen.