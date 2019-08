At least 201 killed in July-August China flooding

Chinese authorities say at least 201 people have been killed and 63 are missing following flooding across the nation in July and August.

The most recent deaths came in mountainous western Sichuan province, where eight were killed and 23 missing as of Wednesday morning. Earlier in August, 39 were killed and nine left missing by Typhoon Lekima.

The total for July was 154 killed and 31 missing, with more than 1.3 million people forced to seek temporary shelter.

Annual floods rank among China's most destructive natural disasters, brought by seasonal rains and worsened by human encroachment into mountain areas and natural river systems.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

China's worst flooding in recent years came in 1998, when more than 3,700 died in floods along the Yangtze, Songhua, Pear and Nen rivers.