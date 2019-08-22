Kosovo disbands parliament to hold an early election

Kosovo's parliament has been disbanded, opening the way to the country's president to set the date for an early general election.

The 120-seat Parliament held an extraordinary session Thursday, deciding with 89 votes in favor of disbanding the parliament. There was one vote against and two people abstained.

In July, Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj resigned before being questioned by a Hague-based court investigating crimes against ethnic Serbs during and after the country's 1998-99 war. Haradinaj since then has acted in a caretaker prime minister role.

President Hashim Thaci is expected to set a date for the vote, which will be held 45 days later.

No single political grouping is expected to have a clear majority in the new parliament.