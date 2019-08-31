Sudan court will resume al-Bashir trial next week

A Sudanese court says the trial of former President Omar al-Bashir on corruption and money laundering charges will resume next week.

The court said on Saturday that following testimony from witnesses, it will accept the prosecutor's request to try al-Bashir on charges of illegal possession of foreign currency.

The court rejected a request from al-Bashir's defense attorneys for his release on bail.

Authorities found millions in foreign and domestic currency stockpiled at al-Bashir's home after he was arrested in April.

The trial will not include charges relating to the killing of protesters during the popular uprising that led to his military ouster, ending al-Bashir's three-decade rule.

Al-Bashir is also wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and genocide linked to the Darfur conflict in the 2000s.