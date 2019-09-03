Official says 16 dead, 119 hurt in Taliban attack in Kabul

Afghan men carry an injured girl into the hospital after a large explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Afghan officials say a large explosion in Kabul has targeted the Green Village compound, home to several international organizations and guesthouses. AP Photo

An Afghan official says the death toll from a Taliban suicide attack in Kabul late Monday night has risen to 16 civilians, with another 119 people wounded.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi on Tuesday says some 400 foreigners were rescued after the attack targeted the Green Village compound, which houses several international organizations and guesthouses.

Smoke rose on Tuesday morning as angry Kabul residents set fire to part of the compound that has been a frequent target of attacks.

Rahimi says five attackers were shot and killed by security forces.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The blast occurred just hours after a U.S. envoy briefed the Afghan government on an agreement "in principle" with the Taliban that would see 5,000 U.S. troops leave the country within five months.