UN rights chief: 1,000 civilians dead in Syria over 4 months

The U.N. human rights chief says her office has tallied more than 1,000 civilian deaths in Syria over the last four months, the majority of them due to airstrikes and ground attacks by President Bashar Assad's forces and their allies.

Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, says 1,089 civilians were killed in the war-battered country between April 29 and August 29, including 304 children.

She said nearly all — 1,031 — were reportedly attributable to government forces and their allies in Idlib and Hama provinces. Another 58 were caused by "non-state actors."

Bachelet was speaking to reporters in Geneva on Wednesday to go over her first year in office.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Idlib province, near Syria's border with Turkey, is the final stronghold of the rebels in Syria.