Large blast rocks Afghan capital near area housing embassies

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2019 file photo, Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad smiles at the U.S. Institute of Peace, in Washington. Khalilzad and the Taliban have resumed negotiations on ending America’s longest war. A Taliban member said Khalilzad also had a one-on-one meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, with the Taliban’s lead negotiator, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, in Qatar, where the insurgent group has a political office. AP Photo

A large explosion has rocked the Afghan capital and smoke is rising from a part of eastern Kabul, near a neighborhood housing the U.S. Embassy and other diplomatic missions.

Firdaus Faramarz, a spokesman for Kabul's police chief, says the blast occurred in the city's Ninth Police District.

The blast took place on Thursday morning as a U.S. envoy has been in the capital briefing the Afghan government and others on a deal he says has been reached "in principle" with the Taliban on ending America's longest war.

A Taliban suicide bombing in eastern Kabul on Monday night — which the insurgents said targeted a foreign compound — killed at least 16 people and wounded more than 100, almost all of them local civilians.