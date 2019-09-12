Indian soldiers injured in boat incident with Chinese army

Indian officials say Chinese and Indian army boats have collided on a lake in an area of Kashmir claimed by both countries, injuring some Indian soldiers, but the incident has been settled.

An Indian army officer says the collision occurred Wednesday because of different perceptions of the disputed border in the Ladakh region.

The officer, who spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media, said army delegations from the two sides met later in the day and settled the incident and withdrew the troops.

Indian External Affairs ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said in New Delhi that the matter has been resolved.

The countries went to war in 1962 over their disputed border. Occasional skirmishes occur because of un-demarcated areas of their border.