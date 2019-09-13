Torrential rain causes 3rd death in southeastern Spain

In this image made from video provided by Atlas, a police car drives to an overturned vehicle in which two people were drowned by floodwater, in Caudete, Spain, Thursday, Sept. 12 2019. A large area of southeast Spain was battered Thursday by what was forecast to be its heaviest rainfall in more than a century, with the storms wreaking widespread destruction and killing at least two people. (Atlas via AP)

Heavy storms in southeastern Spain claimed another victim Friday, bringing the weather-related death toll to three, authorities said.

The town hall of the city of Almeria, on the Mediterranean coast, said a person was trapped in a car when it drove into a flooded tunnel on Friday morning. Spanish state broadcaster TVE reported that police were able to rescue two other people traveling in the car.

On Thursday, emergency services found a 51-year-old woman and her 61-year-old brother dead inside an overturned car that had been washed away by the rising water.

Some municipalities have reported the heaviest rainfall on record.

Mud-colored water rushed through streets, carrying away parked cars and inundating the bottom floors of houses in many towns.

The Spanish weather service AEMET maintained its alert for the region and a part of the island of Mallorca, saying it is "at extreme risk" from torrential downpours.

Emergency services for the region of Murcia said that they have rescued 144 people from cars and flooded homes. At least one person had to be rescued by a police helicopter from the roof of a building surrounded by water.

The Spanish government representative for the region of Murcia said that army units rescued 60 people from a campsite that had been cut off by the floods.

The airport of Almeria and several roads were closed, and authorities canceled school classes and asked residents to avoid driving.

"Nobody should leave their homes. Use your common sense," said Fernando López Miras, the regional president for Murcia.