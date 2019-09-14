Pakistan says Indian fire kills 1 soldier in Kashmir

Pakistan says firing by Indian troops across the highly militarized frontier in the disputed Kashmir region has killed one of its soldiers overnight.

A military statement Saturday says Indian troops opened fire "unprovoked" in the Hajipir sector of the Pakistani side of Kashmir, killing one soldier.

Indian fire in the same area also killed one Pakistani soldier last Thursday.

Pakistan and India often trade fire across the militarized border splitting Kashmir, which is claimed by both countries.

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed South Asian neighbors increased since Aug. 5, when India downgraded the autonomy of its side of Kashmir and imposed a curfew.