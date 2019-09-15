World
Syrian president issues amnesty again, reduces sentences
Syria's state news agency SANA says President Bashar Assad has granted amnesty for all crimes committed before Sept. 14.
According to the pardon issued Sunday, life-long terms would replace death sentences, and a 20-year-long sentence at hard labor would replace life-long sentences at hard labor, and a 20-year sentence would replace long-life sentences.
Prisoners with incurable diseases including cancer would be freed.
The decree stipulates for granting a general amnesty for military deserters to turn themselves in within 3 months for those inside the country, and 6 months for those outside the country.
Similar amnesties have been issued on several occasions — most recently last year — since Syria's crisis began in March 2011.
