Algeria announces Dec. 12 date for presidential vote

Algeria's interim leader has announced Dec. 12 as the date for the presidential election, in line with the army chief's demand to fill the vacancy left when Abdelaziz Bouteflika was pushed out more than five months ago.

Abdelkader Bensallah announced plans for elections during an address to the nation Sunday night.

The powerful army chief, Ahmed Gaid Salah, has been pushing for elections as quickly as possible.

A pro-democracy movement holding weekly protests since February wants time to organize elections that ensure all traces of the old system are gone.