Slovak prime minister survives no-confidence vote

Slovakia's prime minister has survived a parliamentary no-confidence vote over the alleged contacts between a senior government official and a controversial businessman linked to a slain investigative journalist.

Only 62 lawmakers in the 150-seat Parliament voted to dismiss Peter Pellegrini. His dismissal would mean the end of his coalition government.

Tuesday's motion was requested by the opposition after media reports that the businessman, Marian Kocner, frequently exchanged text messages with Monika Jankovska, state secretary at the Justice Ministry.

Jankovska denied she knew Kocner, but has resigned from her post.

Kocner has been charged with ordering last year's slaying of reporter Jan Kuciak and his fiancee.

The killings triggered major street protests and a political crisis that led to the previous government's collapse.