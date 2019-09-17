Russian border guards injured by North Korean criminals

Russia's main intelligence agency says three Russian border guards have been injured after they were attacked by North Koreans fishing illegally.

The FSB said in a statement Tuesday that the border guards were patrolling the Sea of Japan when they detected two North Korean ships and 11 motor boats. The crew of one of the ships attacked the Russian border guards, injuring three. The agency did not say what weapons were used.

The FSB later told the Tass news agency that both ships, with a total crew of 56, have been apprehended and are being towed to Russia.

Russia's relations with the reclusive North Korea are typically cordial, and the border attack is a rare incident.