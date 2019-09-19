Ex-UK PM Cameron says he sought queen’s help in Scots vote

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 29, 2017 file photo Britain's former Prime Minister David Cameron gestures as he delivers a public lecture "Ukraine's Place in a changing world" at the Institute of International Relations of the National University in Kiev, Ukraine. David Cameron said in an interview published Saturday that he thinks about the consequences of the Brexit referendum “every single day” and worries “desperately” about what will happen next. AP Photo

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron says he asked Queen Elizabeth II to help the pro-"remain" side in Scotland's 2014 independence referendum.

Cameron told the BBC that he felt "panic" that the pro-secession side might win, and told the queen's private secretary that "just a raising of the eyebrow, even, you know, a quarter of an inch, we thought would make a difference."

The queen is expected to stay out of politics and rarely makes her personal views public. So she surprised many when she told well-wishers days before the referendum that Scots should "think very carefully about the future" before voting.

The pro-remain side won the vote by 55% to 45%.

Cameron said Thursday that "I didn't ask for anything improper to be said or done" by the queen.