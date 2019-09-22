Brother of well-known Egyptian activist to be held 15 days

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2011 file photo, Egyptian Wael Ghonim, center, walks into Tahrir Square after Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's televised statement to his nation, in downtown Cairo, Egypt. Ghonim said late Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in a video on his twitter account that authorities raided his parents' house in Cairo and arrested his brother Hazem, whom he described as "a political person" and confiscated his parents' passports. Ghonim alleges that the Egyptian embassy in the U.S. threatened him the previous day "something will happen" if he didn't stop criticizing Egypt's government on social media. AP Photo

An Egyptian rights lawyer said Sunday that prosecutors ordered the brother of a well-known Egyptian activist to remain in custody for 15 days. That's pending an investigation into his allegedly taking part in activities of an outlawed group and disseminating fake news.

Wael Ghonim, who is based in the U.S., claimed that his recent criticism of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi prompted authorities to retaliate by detaining his brother.

Ghonim led a Facebook page that helped ignite the 2011 pro-democracy uprising.

Lawyer Mohammed el-Baker told The Associated Press about the extension of Hazim Ghonim's detention.

His arrest on Thursday came as Egyptian social media was awash with calls for anti-government protests.

On Friday, hundreds joined in rare, scattered protests in Cairo and other cities.