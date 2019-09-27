France remembers grand ex-President Chirac, flaws and all

People sign the condolences book to pay tribute to former President Jacques Chirac at the Elysee Palace, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Jacques Chirac, a two-term French president who was the first leader to acknowledge France's role in the Holocaust and defiantly opposed the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, has died Thursday at age 86. AP Photo

PARIS (AP) —

French people lined up at the Elysee Palace and Paris City Hall on Friday to write in memory books recalling late President Jacques Chirac, who presided over both seats of power during four decades as a larger-than-life French political figure.

The French presidency announced that Chirac would lie in state Sunday during a public ceremony at the Invalides monument, where France honors its heroes.

Chirac, the last French head of state to complete two terms in office, died Thursday at age 86. Flags were lowered on buildings and monuments throughout France on Friday in his honor.

Known for championing the nation's sense of its own grandeur, Chirac was remembered fondly despite a corruption conviction and the political infighting that long dogged his conservative camp.

During the Sunday afternoon lying in state ceremony, mourners will have the opportunity to pay respects while filing past Chirac's casket.

A minute of silence is being observed Monday at schools and other public institutions. At noon the same day, French President Emmanuel Macron and national and international dignitaries plan to attend a memorial service at the Church of Saint-Sulpice in Paris.

After the service, Chirac will be buried next to his daughter Laurence, who died in 2016, during a private ceremony at Paris' Montparnasse cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Bernadette, and their other daughter, Claude.