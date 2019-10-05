Italian president pays homage to 2 officers killed on duty

Italy's president has paid homage to two officers killed in the line of duty in the northern city of Trieste.

Speaking in Naples on Saturday, President Sergio Mattarella said "our lives proceed thanks to the daily actions of many unknown people who work for the state, in our communities, like the two officers murdered in Trieste."

The officers were killed Friday afternoon when a man suspected of stealing a motor scooter grabbed a service pistol and shot the officers at close range inside the Trieste police station. The suspect and his brother, who was also being brought in for questioning, fled, but both were immediately apprehended.

It was not immediately clear how the suspect, from the Dominican Republic, was able to get the weapon.