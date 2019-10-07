Sri Lanka’s president not running for reelection

Sri Lanka's president has opted not to seek a second term, as officials began accepting nominations Monday for next month's election.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who served as defense chief under his brother and then-President Mahinda Rajapaksa, is considered the front-runner.

President Maithripala Sirisena, who likely would have had difficulty beating Rajapaksa, did not pay a mandatory deposit by a Sunday deadline. A record 41 aspirants paid deposits before the deadline.

Rajapaksa represents a breakaway party of Sirisena's and has the loyalty of a majority from Sirisena's party.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Rajapaksa's main rival will be Sajith Premadasa, from the governing coalition. He is a son of former President Ranasinghe Premadasa, who was assassinated by the now-defeated Tamil Tiger rebels in 1993.

The Elections Commission opened a two-hour period for nominations Monday.