The Latest: Climate protesters block road in Dutch capital

Supporters of the 'Extinction Rebellion' movement block a road at the Victory Column in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. The activists want to draw attention on the climate protest by blocking roads and with other acts of civil disobedience in Berlin and other cities around the world. AP Photo

The Latest on international climate protests (all times local):

9:55 a.m.

Activists are blocking a major road in Amsterdam as they call for the Dutch government to do more to tackle climate change.

Hundreds of demonstrators from the Extinction Rebellion group blocked the road and set up tents early Monday.

Police say they arrested some of the protesters on the road outside the Rijksmuseum, one of the city's most popular tourist draws.

The demonstration went ahead despite the city banning activists from gathering on the road. The demonstrators ignored police calls for them to move to a nearby square.

Protester Elle van Zeeland told Dutch broadcaster NOS that the group is "staying here until the government meets its obligations."

8:35 a.m.

Climate activists with the Extinction Rebellion movement have blocked a central junction in Berlin at the beginning of what is billed as a wide-ranging series of protests for new climate policies.

Around 1,000 people blocked the Grosser Stern, a traffic circle in the middle of the German capital's Tiergarten park dominated by the landmark Victory Column, in a protest that started in the early hours of Monday.

Members of Extinction Rebellion have also set up a camp outside Chancellor Angela Merkel's office ahead of what it called an "international rebellion" starting Monday. It says protests are planned in 60 cities worldwide.

Founded in Britain last year, the movement, also known as XR, now has chapters in some 50 countries.