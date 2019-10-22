Yemen rebels say Saudi-led airstrike kills 5 civilians

Yemen's Houthi rebels say an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition has killed at least five civilians, including two children, when it hit a vehicle in a northern province.

Youssef al-Hadri, spokesman of the Houthi-run Health Ministry, said in a statement the airstrike took place Monday in Kitaf district of Saada province, which borders Saudi Arabia.

He says the dead include two women, two children and the vehicle's owner.

The rebels have released graphic images showing dead bodies, claiming they were of the victims.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

There was no immediate comment from the coalition.

The Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthi rebels on behalf of Yemen's internationally recognized government since 2015. The war has killed tens of thousands of people.