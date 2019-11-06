Attacker stabs 8 at popular Jordanian tourist site

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2015, file photo, tourists pass through the Arch of Hadrian, built during the Roman Empire, and the South Gate of the well preserved Ancient Roman city of Gerasa, in the city of Jerash, Jordan. Jordanian officials say an attacker has stabbed a number of tourists and their tour guide at a popular archaeological site in northern Jordan. The wounded were taken to a hospital and the attacker was arrested. AP Photo

A lone attacker on Wednesday stabbed eight people, including four foreign tourists and their tour guide, at a popular archaeological site in northern Jordan, official state-run media said.

The incident occurred at Jerash, one of the country's top tourist destinations. The reports quoted an unnamed security official as saying the wounded included three Mexican tourists and a Swiss woman. Along with the tour guide, three other Jordanians, including a policeman, were also hurt before the attacker was subdued and arrested, reports said.

Details on their conditions were not immediately known, though the official Petra news site said the most seriously wounded were airlifted to a hospital by helicopter.

Amateur video showed a bloody scene next to the Jerash archaeological site, an ancient city whose ruins include a Roman amphitheater and a columned road.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In one video, a woman can be heard screaming in Spanish. "It's a dagger, it's a dagger, there is a knife. Please, help him now!"

One woman is seen lying on the ground, with much blood around her, as someone presses a towel to her back. Another man sits nearby with an apparent leg wound.

There were no immediate details on the identity of the attacker or his motives.

Jordan's economy relies heavily on tourism, and Islamic militant groups have in the past targeted tourist sites. A 2016 attack by the Islamic State group killed 14 people, including a Canadian tourist.

The tourist sector has enjoyed a strong rebound over the past two years.