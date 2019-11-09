World
Indian court rules in favor of Hindu temple on disputed land
India's Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Hindu temple on a disputed religious ground and ordered that alternative land be given to Muslims.
The dispute over land ownership has been one of the country's most contentious issues.
The 16th-century Babri Masjid mosque was destroyed by Hindu hard-liners in December 1992.
The Supreme Court says in a judgment on Saturday that 5 acres (2.02 hectares) of land will be allotted to the Muslim community in the northern Indian town of Ayodhya.
The disputed land will be given to a board of trustees for the construction of a temple for Hindu god Ram.
