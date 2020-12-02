Rock Hill Herald Logo
UN, Ethiopia sign deal for humanitarian access to Tigray

By CARA ANNA Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya

The United Nations says it and Ethiopia's government have signed a deal to allow “unimpeded” humanitarian access to the embattled Tigray region, at least the parts under federal government control.

This will allow the first aid to the region of 6 million people that has been cut off during fighting that began a month ago between the federal and Tigray regional governments. Each regards the other as illegal in a power struggle that has been months in the making.

For weeks, the U.N. and others have pleaded for aid access amid reports of food, medicines and other supplies running out.

A U.N. humanitarian spokesman says the first mission to carry out a needs assessment begins Wednesday.

