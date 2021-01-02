German government’s vaccine strategy under increased criticism

BERLIN — Germany's hard-left Die Linke party (The Left party) on Saturday added its voice to growing criticism of the government's strategy for rolling out the coronavirus vaccine.

"There must be an explanation found for why the vaccine has been scarce and where there's been some sloppiness," said the left-wing faction's parliamentary secretary, Jan Korte.

Health Minister Jens Spahn urgently needs to address the Bundestag in the coming session, added Korte. It needs to be explained how capacities could be quickly increased, as well as to what extent Germany is wrapped up in the EU negotiations.

Spahn, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, came under fire from lawmakers of the Social Democratic Party, the CDU's grand coalition partner.

SPD lawmaker Dirk Wiese said that he was "appalled" by Spahn and that he "needs to get the obvious problems under control."

A member of Germany's influential National Academy of Sciences, the Leopoldina, also had harsh words for the grand coalition.

"The current situation is a gross failure on the part of those responsible," neurologist Frauke Zipp told Die Welt newspaper.

She said that there had been offers for more vaccine doses earlier this year: "We would have them available now."

Merkel is set to discuss the coronavirus situation with Germany's state premiers on Tuesday, when they will also decide whether the current lockdown will be extended past Jan. 10.