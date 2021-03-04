20 dead after smugglers throw migrants from boat off Djibouti

Smugglers have thrown several dozen refugees into the sea off the coast of the East African state of Djibouti, according to the International Organization for Migration, and at least 20 people have drowned.

The ship had set off for Yemen with more than 200 migrants on Wednesday, the U.N. organization announced Thursday.

Shortly after leaving the eponymous capital of Djibouti on Wednesday, the perpetrators pushed about 80 people off the ship, it said.

According to survivors, the ship was overcrowded. Among them were said to be numerous children.

The IOM chief in the region, Stephanie Daviot, said the incident was just further evidence "that criminals continue to exploit people desperate to improve their lives for profit regardless of the consequences."

The survivors are to receive medical care at an IOM facility in Djibouti.

At least 50 migrants had already died in similar incidents in October.

Every year in eastern Africa, tens of thousands of young Africans from countries like Somalia and Ethiopia migrate to Djibouti to catch one of the boats to Yemen.

From the war-torn country, most of them travel on towards the rich Gulf states in search of work.

