Russia extends space cooperation with US until end of 2030

Russia has extended an agreement on space cooperation with the United States until the end of December 2030.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved a corresponding proposal on extended cooperation in the exploration and use of the cosmos for peaceful purposes, the Russian government said in Moscow on Saturday.

The process is to be concluded with the exchange of diplomatic notes.

The agreement, which was concluded in 1992, has already been extended four times.

At the beginning of March, Russia had already announced that work on the International Space Station, or ISS, would continue until 2028.

The decision to extend the ageing billion-dollar project was made "at the highest levels," the Russian space company RKK Energia said at the time. Previously, the U.S.-Russian ISS plans stood until 2024.

The station has been flying in space about 250 miles above the Earth for more than 20 years and has repeatedly struggled with leaks and depressurization in recent months. Just a few weeks ago, Russian cosmonauts plugged two leaks.