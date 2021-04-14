Protests in Moscow after arrest of young journalists

People turned out on the streets of Moscow on Wednesday evening to protest against the arrest of several journalists working for a digital student magazine in Russia.

More than 100 people gathered outside a court in Moscow and formed a human chain, local media reported.

They demanded the release of the four employees of Doxa, a magazine that advocates for students' rights.

Several police cars and prisoner transport vehicles also came to the scene and there was at least one arrest, according to human rights activists.

Earlier, police had searched the editorial office and several homes, according to Doxa.

They said the investigation was in connection with a video made four months ago during protests against the imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

At the end of January, tens of thousands of people took to the streets in numerous Russian cities to demand the release of the popular politician, who is now jailed in a prison camp.

Doxa had called universities' threats to expel students if they took part in the demonstrations illegal.

Doxa deleted the video after pressure from the authorities, but also filed a lawsuit.

The four journalists who were detained have been accused of calling on minors to take part in protests, Doxa said. They face prison sentences under Russian law.

The organization Reporters Without Borders criticized the proceedings as unjustified.

The authorities have recently fined social networks including Twitter for failing to delete what were described as appeals to minors to protest the detention of Navalny.

Doxa was founded in 2017 and says it addresses issues such as the political persecution of students.

The portal came to wider fame in summer 2019 during protests against the exclusion of several prominent opposition figures from the Moscow City Council election. The site organized campaigns to support students who were detained at the time.