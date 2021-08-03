Mass testing in China’s Wuhan after 3 COVID-19 cases detected

BEIJING — The Chinese city of Wuhan is testing its entire population for coronavirus in response to the spread of the Delta variant.

Chinese state media reported Tuesday that authorities in the city of 11 million people decided to carry out mass testing after the city's first three cases in around a year were registered.

The first coronavirus cases worldwide were detected in Wuhan in December 2019. The government locked down the central Chinese city for 76 days to squash the outbreak.

The country has used strict measures to tackle coronavirus since then, and aside from several small-scale local outbreaks, has recorded almost no infections since last summer.

But after an outbreak at an airport in the eastern city of Nanjing two weeks ago, the delta variant is spreading to a rising number of Chinese cities.

So far, more than 400 delta infections have been recorded nationwide. Mass testing is being carried out in many places and travel restrictions have brought in for parts of the country.

