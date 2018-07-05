Tim Scott will stand in for injured SC candidate Arrington after car wreck

Injured SC candidate for Congress Katie Arrington will be getting some help on the campaign trail after a car wreck last month.
South Carolina's junior Sen. Tim Scott, who previously represented South Carolina's coastal 1st District, will be standing in for Arrington at upcoming campaign events.
Arrington campaign manager Michael Mulé said last week Scott has reached out to Arrington's campaign to take her place at upcoming campaign events. Other members of Congress may do the same, according to Charleston's WCSC TV.
Arrington was severely injured in a head-on collision on a Charleston County highway on June 22, little more than a week after she defeated incumbent Rep. Mark Sanford in a GOP primary.
Scott represented the 1st District in Congress from 2011 until 2013, when then-Gov. Nikki Haley appointed him to fill out former Sen. Jim DeMint's term in the U.S. Senate. Sanford then won a special election to replace Scott.
Arrington, a first-term member of the S.C. House of Representatives, will face Democrat and Charleston attorney Joe Cunningham in November. Cunningham briefly suspended campaigning after Arrington's accident, but has resumed running in the district as national Democrats eye the 1st District as a potential pickup opportunity.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is preparing to make crucial investments in the district, said a spokesperson for the party’s official fundraising arm for House candidates. Two coastal GOP mayors, Jimmy Carroll of Isle of Palms and Tim Goodwin of Folly Beach, have endorsed Cunningham over his opposition to drilling on the South Carolina coast.
