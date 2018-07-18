New tactic by politicians: Set up fake news websites as a campaign gambit

The website, TheCaliforniaRepublican, seen above, purports to be a news website but is in fact a campaign vehicle for Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. Several members of Congress, including those who have complained about Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign that has included fake news stories, have set up campaign sites that look like straight news. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nevada, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and the Missouri Democratic Party are among those who do