He was an intern for SC’s Sen. Tim Scott. Then he got shot

South Carolina’s Sen. Tim Scott took a trip to Chicago this week to visit a former intern in his Senate office who was shot outside his home shortly after returning home.
DaQuawn Bruce wrapped up his summer internship in Scott’s office earlier this month and returned home to Chicago for graduate school. But the young man was shot in the lower abdomen outside his home on Friday in an apparent drive-by shooting, Roll Call reports.
The shooting fractured Bruce’s pelvis and will require physical therapy, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help with his recovery.
“DaQuawn is set to begin a graduate program in just a few weeks but needs to get a new apartment on the first floor that is the close walking distance to class,” the GoFundMe page says. “His family is also in need of assistance with medical bills and physical therapy cost.”
The page is at $3,885 of its $15,000 goal as of Thursday morning.
After visiting Bruce, Scott told the Washington publication his former intern was “full of joy despite the pain.”
“Sitting there, it was evident that his family’s faith has sustained him and their quick forgiveness of the shooter has brought them a peace that transcends all understanding,” Scott told Roll Call in a statement.
“DaQuawn has an exceptionally bright future and I cannot wait to see him recover and excel in everything he puts his mind to.”
Bruce turned down two unpaid congressional internships before he was placed in Scott’s office by the College to Congress program, which pays students to intern on Capitol Hill, The Hill reports.
