Chester mayor ousted in election, three-time former Chester mayor voted back in

Wanda Stringfellow Herald file

Chester will have a new mayor after Tuesday’s election — but this won’t be her first term.

Wanda Stringfellow won Chester’s mayor election with 37.89% of the vote Tuesday, according to the unofficial Chester board of elections results.. Stringfellow has served three non-consecutive terms as Chester mayor before.

The results will be certified and made official Thursday.

Stringfellow served two terms as mayor before losing the position in 2007. She was voted back in 2011, and lost the post in 2015 to current Mayor George Caldwell.

Stringfellow went up against incumbent Caldwell again in Tuesday’s election. Caldwell received 18.82% of the vote. Two others, Ken Lebbon and Ike McBrayer also ran in the race, receiving 21.45% and 21.71% of the vote, respectively.

Four Chester City Council members were up for election too.

Two incumbents ran unopposed — Ward 2’s Betty Bagley and Ward 4’s Carlos L. Williams.

Two incumbents ran opposed but won their elections. Ward 1’s William “Budda” Killiam won with 67.36% of the vote against Susanne Nazian, and Ward 3’s Annie M. Reid won with 44.49% of the vote against Danielle Hughes and Jeff Loftis.

Reid beat out Hughes by only 36 votes.

A swearing-in ceremony will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at Chester City Hall in a special called city council meeting.

765 people voted in the Chester election, only 21.98% of all 3,480 registered voters, according to the unofficial Chester board of elections results.