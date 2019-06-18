SC House speaker: Education will top agenda again. But first, a request for teachers

The scene at SC State House on May 1 as thousands of teachers rally An estimated 7,000 teachers rallied on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the South Carolina State House to call on lawmakers to increase their pay and approve reforms that improve the state’s public schools. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An estimated 7,000 teachers rallied on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the South Carolina State House to call on lawmakers to increase their pay and approve reforms that improve the state’s public schools.

The Republican leader of the state House of Representatives says his chamber will take another stab at improving South Carolina’s public schools next year after its attempts early this year stalled in the state Senate.

But first, he wants to hear from teachers.

State House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, said Tuesday he and state Rep. Rita Allison, R-Spartanburg, the chairwoman of the House Education and Public Works Committee, will hold five private, regional meetings in September with district- and school-level teachers of the year to gather ideas for how state legislators can help improve teachers’ classroom working conditions.

The meetings — set for Sept. 23-26 and Sept. 30 — follow a demonstration in March when 10,000 teachers and their supporters marched to the State House, decrying lawmakers for refusing to act on their concerns over pay and working conditions that, they say, has driven hundreds of good teachers out of the classroom.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Teachers invited to participate are being notified in a letter from Rep. Allison that was provided to The State on Tuesday.

In it, Allison said she and the speaker want the conversations to be “frank and meaningful.”

“We can’t wait on the Senate to deal with our reform bill,” Lucas told The State on Tuesday. “We’re going to take up legislation again this year (in the General Assembly’s off season) that’s going to try to move the South Carolina education system forward.”

State lawmakers rejected to work overtime in Columbia this summer to pass a bill aimed at fixing the state’s public schools, after an unprecedented number of teachers took a day off from work last month to protest in front of the capitol in downtown Columbia.

The House-sponsored bill was overwhelmingly adopted by the chamber in March, but stalled in the Senate Education Committee, where senators stripped out a handful of controversial provisions they described as “feel good” language without real impact.

Senate Education Committee chairman Greg Hembree, R-Horry, told The State his committee will send a bill to the floor in January despite repeated requests from House leaders and Gov. Henry McMaster to work during the summer to pass the bill.

“The longer it stays in the Senate, the further behind we get,” Lucas said.

While Lucas has not drilled down every specific on what the new House legislation would include, he said on Tuesday he expects to include proposals to increase participation in 4-year-old kindergarten, add computer coding as an alternative to take a foreign language and add provisions that target lagging graduation and high drop-out rates.

“Our graduation rates are abysmal and our graduation rates are something we’re going to have to address,” he said.

Lucas also said he expects the General Assembly to put more money in the state budget toward teachers’ paychecks — part of a five-year plan to raise the average S.C. teacher salary to the national average of nearly $60,000.

South Carolina teachers are this year slated to get at minimum a 4% pay raise, with newer, less experienced teachers getting more as part of a statewide effort to fill classroom vacancies, particularly in the state’s poorest school districts.

Lawmakers also agreed to raise the base starting salary for teachers up to $35,000, though most school districts pay above that.

This story will be updated.