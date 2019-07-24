Lindsey Graham once praised Robert Mueller. Not anymore

Senator Graham applauds Barr, Rosenstein’s handling of Mueller report Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-SC) held a press conference at the Capitol on March 25, 2019 about Attorney General William Barr’s primary conclusions from the Mueller investigation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-SC) held a press conference at the Capitol on March 25, 2019 about Attorney General William Barr’s primary conclusions from the Mueller investigation.

Former White House special counsel Robert Mueller was less than an hour into his testimony before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning when the chairman of the Senate’s counterpart panel began to tweet.

“Wow,” U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., wrote. “Robert Mueller changing the job of a prosecutor from proving someone ‘Guilty beyond a reasonable doubt’ to ‘Not being able to exonerate someone accused of a crime.’ Dangerous and ridiculous.”

Soon after, Graham typed, “Thus far Mueller completely contradicts what he told (Attorney General William) Barr about the reason not to proceed on the obstruction of justice.”

Graham’s early response to Mueller’s highly-anticipated appearance on Capitol Hill to discuss the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether President Donald Trump sought to obstruct the inquiry signaled the senator was prepared to embrace a larger, emerging GOP strategy: Discredit Mueller to bolster Trump.

This is new for Graham, who had always praised Mueller’s integrity. He protected Mueller from attacks throughout the course of the special counsel inquiry, from fellow Republicans and Trump himself.

Once Mueller’s work concluded, Graham said he wanted the Justice Department to appoint a new special counsel to investigate whether the Obama administration unlawfully issued a warrant to conduct surveillance on a Trump campaign associate, influenced by a Democrat-funded dossier filled with salacious details about Trump’s Russia ties. That new special counsel, Graham said, should be someone like Mueller.

But Graham’s comments Wednesday morning make clear his confidence in Mueller might be diminishing.

“Mueller hearing becoming very confusing and sad,” Graham tweeted.

