Democrats turn on Lindsey Graham as bill addressing border crisis passes Senate committee

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee voted on Lindsey Graham’s controversial asylum legislation — and Democrats revolted.

One by one, the South Carolina Republican chairman’s longtime colleagues and allies on the other side of the aisle took turns eviscerating his leadership.

“This is not the Senate I joined in 1993,” said the committee’s top Democrat, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California.

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont tore up a piece of paper to represent his disgust with the process, accusing Graham of turning the Senate Judiciary Committee into the “Donald Trump Committee.”

U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island read Graham something he, Graham, once said about the importance of pursuing bipartisanship on immigration legislation.

“I’d like to see that guy back,” Whitehouse concluded — a nod to accusations that Graham has transformed into a fierce partisan in the Trump era.

Graham was unmoved. Furious with Democrats for boycotting a committee meeting last week preventing him from moving his asylum bill forward, he waived committee rules to allow a vote on the legislation Thursday.

And he fought back against accusations that he had not tried to find a compromise on his bill that would bar undocumented immigrants from claiming asylum at the southern border, which Graham insists is the only way to control the influx of migrants trying to enter the United States.

“It would be different if I had not tried,” Graham said, “(but) for seven weeks I held up marking up this bill and I got nowhere, and I’m never going to get anywhere.”

In an interview with The State following the meeting — where the bill was advanced along party lines — Graham also disputed accusations that he was moving forward at the behest of the president.

Asked whether Trump had asked him to proceed, Graham said “no,” but added he was getting immense pressure from his GOP colleagues.

“They want to be able to go home and say, ‘I did something that would fix this problem,’” Graham said.

The Judiciary Committee vote Thursday was scheduled for the last day the Senate is due to be in session for the rest of the month.

