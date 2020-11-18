SC’s Jim Clyburn keeps leadership position in House of Representatives

South Carolina’s U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn will continue to be one of the highest ranking Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Clyburn was reelected by the House Democratic Caucus to serve as the Majority Whip Wednesday, keeping his position as the third ranking Democrat.

Clyburn — who represents a swathe of South Carolina’s poorest counties in a district that stretches from Columbia to Jasper County to Williamsburg County — was first elected to the position in 2007, but was chosen to be assistant Democratic leader from 2011 to 2019. Last year, he was re-elected to serve as whip.

“It is a true honor for me to serve the House Democratic Caucus again in this capacity for the 117th Congress,” Clyburn said in a statement. “I am humbled by the support of my colleagues, and for my nomination by Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and seconds by Congresswoman Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Congresswoman-elect Kathy Manning (D-NC), Congressman Darren Soto (D-FL) and Congressman G.K. Butterfield (D-NC). “

Clyburn said the country is at “an inflection point” and warned that what is to come “will not be easy.”

“I believe my experiences have equipped me to meet this moment, which requires building coalitions to move forward the agenda of President-elect Joe Biden and the House Democratic Caucus,” Clyburn said.

The Columbia Democrat said the caucus should focus on addressing the coronavirus pandemic and passing a relief package to help Americans who are struggling financially.

His other priorities also included expanding broadband to rural areas, expanding community health centers to cover health care gaps and investing money in impoverished communities.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle during this new session to make America’s greatness accessible and affordable for all,” Clyburn said.