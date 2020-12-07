SC Senate Democrats change course, to hold virtual retreat nixing in-person event

With more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases in the Palmetto State in the last four days, S.C. Senate Democrats are shifting gears with their annual retreat.

The one-day event once scheduled for Sumter County will now be totally virtual, the caucus said in a news release.

“We’ve seen a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases in South Carolina, and after some deliberation, we’ve decided to have our meeting virtually out of an abundance of caution and to help keep senators and their families safe,” said Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, of Orangeburg.

Senate Democrats will use the Dec. 16 retreat to plan for the upcoming session slated to begin in mid-January.

Democrats had planned to meet in a large conference room to ensure social distancing. Masks were going to be required during the event.

The more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the last four days brings the state’s total to nearly 219,000 people who have tested positive during the pandemic.

“We must continue to take this public health crisis seriously, and adapt so that we can continue to serve our constituents in the best and safest way possible,” Hutto said.

State Senate Republicans are scheduled to hold their annual retreat from Dec. 13-15 at Kiawah Island, while using a large ballroom to ensure social distancing. Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, of Edgefield, has said members will be required to wear masks while at the resort and several of the events will be held outdoors.