As coronavirus rages, SC senator wants to break up DHEC. ‘No one is in control.’

DHEC is South Carolina’s health and environmental agency and one of the state’s largest departments.

South Carolina’s environmental and health department, a combined agency that for years has drawn criticism as unwieldy, would be broken up under a plan announced Wednesday morning by state Senate President Harvey Peeler.

In a news release shortly before noon, Peeler said he’s introducing legislation to dissolve the Department of Health and Environmental Control. A health agency that combines with other departments would be created, he said.

The department, one of the state’s largest with more than 3,000 employees, has had four executive directors in the past 10 years and has been criticized this year for its response to the coronavirus crisis. Peeler said DHEC lacks leadership and needs reform.

“No one is in control at DHEC and hasn’t been for quite some time,’’ Peeler, R-Cherokee, said in a news release, noting that his legislation “will ensure government runs more efficiently and will give each agency clearly defined responsibilities.”

Peeler, who heads a committee that would screen the next DHEC director, said the panel has examined the qualifications of four candidates for the job in recent years. DHEC’s governing board is now trying to find a new director to replace Rick Toomey, who quit last May after less than two years on the job.

Details of Peeler’s plan were still developing, but his announcement follows rumblings that reform at DHEC was on the way. State Rep. Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, told The State last week that he hoped the Legislature “would do a real thorough review’’ of whether DHEC was too large.

Smith, chairman of the House budget committee, said breaking up the agency might be well-received by the public if proposed changes can be explained clearly.

Critics have said it’s better for South Carolina to have a department focused only on health, rather than also dealing with often controversial environmental issues.

South Carolina is one of the few states with a combined environmental and health agency, which gives the agency wide ranging responsibilities.

Among other things, it oversees public health — including the coronavirus response this year — as well as hospital expansions, sanitation of tattoo parlors, regulation of tanning beds and an array of other programs.

But the agency, established in the early 1970s when the state health and pollution control departments were combined, also is in charge of inspecting restaurants, issuing pollution control permits to industry, regulating hog and chicken farms, monitoring coastal development and testing water and air quality.

According to Peeler’s news release, his legislation would combine DHEC’s health division with the Department of Mental Health and the Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services.

The release said the departments of agriculture, veterans affairs and natural resources would undertake programs “relevant to their departments.’’ It did not provide further details. If approved, the changes would take effect upon the signature of Gov. Henry McMaster, the news release said.

Plans have been offered in the past to break up DHEC, but they never passed the legislature, in part because agency officials opposed the change. Opinions through the years also have varied. Ten years ago, the business community opposed making DHEC a cabinet under the governor.

Supporters of DHEC have said environment and health issues go naturally together and have said the agency has done a solid job through the years. Some business leaders have worried that changes could result in tighter environmental regulation.

The department is overseen by an eight member board appointed by the governor, but it is not directly under the governor’s control.