SC governor’s wife, Peggy McMaster, diagnosed with COVID-19

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s wife, Peggy McMaster, was diagnosed with COVID-19 Friday morning, according to a statement from the Governor’s Office.

Though his wife tested positive, the governor tested negative, according to the statement.

Peggy McMaster, 73, was tested for the virus Thursday afternoon and was not experiencing any coronavirus symptoms as of Friday.

“I’m happy to say that Peggy is feeling well, isn’t experiencing any symptoms at this time and is in good spirits,” Gov. McMaster, 73, said in a statement. “This shows us, once again, how contagious this virus truly is and how important it is that we follow the advice and recommendations of our public health officials. We are working closely with SCDHEC to ensure that we follow all of the recommended guidelines and that Peggy’s close contacts are notified.”

The couple tested negative for the virus Monday before they attended a White House Christmas party Monday. And Peggy McMaster tested positive for the virus days after the party.

White House officials have been criticized for holding numerous indoor holiday parties, especially since photos have surfaced of attendees not wearing masks.

Governor’s Office spokesman Brian Symmes said the governor and the first lady wore “a face covering when it was necessary and when social distancing wasn’t possible,” at the party.

At another holiday party earlier this month, Peggy McMaster was photographed not wearing a mask, while posing for a picture with other guests.

No other events were listed on the first lady’s public schedule this week.

Both the governor and first lady will have to quarantine. Peggy McMaster will isolate for the next ten days, while the governor will quarantine for seven while being tested regularly. Symmes said the couple will both be at the governor’s residence in downtown Columbia, but will try to isolate from one another.

The governor will continue working from home during his quarantine period, according to his office.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control is working to notify people who were in close contact with the first lady in the 48 hours before she was tested.

The first lady isn’t the first prominent South Carolina official to be diagnosed with the virus. Earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson announced he tested positive days after attending events at the S.C. State House. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and her family tested positive for the virus mid-September.