SC Congressman Jim Clyburn gets COVID-19 vaccine as leaders seek to assure its safety

The highest ranking South Carolina Democrat has received his first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine, his office confirmed.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, 80, was among the congressional leaders who received the vaccine on Friday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also publicly received the vaccine.

Earlier in the day Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams, as part of an effort to assure the public the vaccine is safe and effective at preventing illness from COVID-19, also received the vaccine on live television.

Clyburn, who is leading the House Coronavirus Oversight Select committee, also is the highest ranking Black lawmaker in Congress. Recent polls have shown that about half of Black Americans are skeptical of receiving the vaccine.

“It is my hope that every American over the age of 16 will get vaccinated as soon as they are able so that we may save lives and ultimately defeat this virus,” Clyburn said on Twitter.

Distribution of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine began this week after the FDA granted emergency use authorization in an effort to end the ongoing pandemic.

The Pfizer vaccine requires a second shot 21 days later.

Emergency approval of a vaccine developed by Moderna also is expected soon.

